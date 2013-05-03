Igus India Launches New Knife Edge Rollers for Lubrication-Free Belt Deflection

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Sliding or rolling knife edges are used in the conveyor technology, especially in conveyor belts for the food and beverage industry. In many applications, knife edges made of high performance plastics from igus help to deliver the goods carefully to the following haulage requirements.



Users can dispose of a specially developed standard program from igus knife edge rolls, which are tailored to the specific demands such as operating temperature and FDA-conformity. The maintenance and lubrication-free machine elements made of highly wear-resistant iglidur materials easily cope with the set tasks. On one hand there is the universal and robust iglidur P210 that is standard for igus knife edge rolls. It distinguishes itself by low humidity consumption as well as a proper material resistance and a high service life. On the other hand the FDA conformant all-round material iglidur A180 shows its strength for applications with low to moderate loads in a direct environment of food and humidity and iglidur A350 for medium to high load applications. While iglidur A180 is used up to 90 °C, iglidur A350 is applicable up to 180 °C.



The thin igus knife edge rollers allow narrow deflection radii for optimal use of available space and a smooth delivery of goods that are especially difficult to handle. The lower required driving power because of rolling instead of sliding knife edges is another advantage. Other advantages are freedom from lubrication and a high life time as well as a higher service life of the conveyor belt.