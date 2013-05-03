Igus India Presents Energy Tubes Developed Especially for Tooling Machines

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Closed energy tubes were first used in tooling machines. Accordingly, they have had a decisive influence on the development of various igus energy tube families over the past 25 years. With the new R4.1-L product family, igus has developed a solution which scores on the basis of its special air-tightness despite outstanding stability/weight ratio. In combination with the low weight and favourable price, the R4.1-L family is moving in a direction that is also described by the Verein Deutscher Werkzeugmaschinenfabriken, VDW (Association of German Toolmaking Factories): Users of toolmaking machines all over the world face the challenge of having to organise their production under enormous cost pressure and high efficiency requirements.



Simply smooth: extremely cable-friendly interior



The energy tubes of the R4.1-Light family provide top chip protection and stability despite weighing 25 per cent less than comparable types. The first version to hit the market is the R4.38L with an inside height of 38 mm; further sizes, with 31 mm and 48 mm inside height, are to follow shortly. Across all sizes, the favourable R4.1-Light energy chains offer one of the smoothest interiors energy tubes have ever had. The matching interior division systems protect the cables even better from abrasion and wear. The round outer contour of the new cover ensures small gap dimensions and thus a more airtight chain. The overall package guarantees successful cable protection – even after millions of cycles.



The best of two worlds



The new R4 Light family is based on the design principles of the E4.1 Light modular system. Accordingly, the new tube also incorporates the many advantages of the E4.1 Light, such as being able to be pivoted open on both sides for easier cable assembly, extremely high stability – up to 26 kg filling per metre – thanks to an interlocking rear grip for torsion strength, as well as a double stop system with large stop areas for optimum load distribution. Design of the innovative cover was inspired by the successful and design award-winning RX-tube which has adequately proved its air-tightness: 2.7 g chips after 251,900 cycles and IP40, TÜV Saarland.