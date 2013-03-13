Igus Introduces New Hybrid Linear Bearing Which Combines Rolling and Sliding

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- The new hybrid bearing "DryLin WJRM" was developed with the aim of reducing driving force, in particular that required for the manual adjustment of doors, guards, partitions and adjustable locks, as well as for light handling tasks. For this purpose, igus has utilized the specific advantages of the sliding and rolling movements and combined these.



Reducing driving force



The lubricant-free plastic sliding plain bearings ensure the hybrid linear system is robust, insensitive to dirt and humidity, as well as light in weight and low in cost. The polymer rollers, which are also maintenance-free, bring ease of use where heavy machine and protective doors up to 50 kg have to be adjusted by hand. At a defined installation position, the driving force required is reduced by a factor of 4 to 5, due to the roller bearing which bears the main load. This makes manual operation so much easier.



Low design height



The new hybrid bearing is extending the tried and trusted "DryLin W" linear guide family from Cologne by a further solution. For this purpose, the extremely compact system was modelled by the igus design engineers in such a way that the rollers fit inside without increasing the design height, which remains at a low 18 mm. According to information from the manufacturer, the standard economic guide profiles can also be used. These are available in three styles for shaft diameter 10 mm: As individual rails for flexible guiding distance and as double rails with a shaft distance of 40 mm or 80 mm for fast installation without time-consuming alignment. The hybrid bearing housing is made of blue-chromed diecast zinc.



Lubricant-free and insensitive to dirt



"DryLin W" is a flexible modular system made of hard anodized aluminium profiles, diecast zinc housings, fine-cast stainless steel or aluminium and plastic plain bearings. The wide variety of elements within this easy-to-install system allows users to optimise the available design space. Combined with different carriage lengths, the rail widths permit many combinations. The four design sizes range from 6 mm to a shaft diameter of 20 mm. All the "DryLin W" guide systems work without lubricants as so-called dry-running systems, which means they do not have to be serviced during operation. The linear motion bearings are offered with the polymer sliding bearings "iglidur J" or "iglidur J200". Both materials stand out due to low wear and low friction values. In addition, they are resistant to chemicals, dampen vibrations and hardly absorb any humidity.



About igus

igus develops industry-leading cable carriers and cable trays under the brand e-chainsystems, chainflex® high-flex cables, iglidur® plastic plain bearings, igubal® spherical bearings, drylin® linear bearings, guide systems and xiros polymer ball bearings . These seemingly unrelated products are linked together through a belief in making functionally advanced, yet affordable plastic components and assemblies. With precision plastic moulding experience since 1964, cable carrier experience since 1971 iglidur® plastic bearing experience since 1983 and continuous-flex cable experience since 1989, igus provides the right solution from over 80,000 products available from stock, without any minimum order quantity. igus® operations in India started in the year 1998 with head quarters in Bangalore with exclusive Indian partnership which was later taken over in 2002 to create igus India. Today igus® (India) Pvt Ltd, 100% owned subsidiary of igus® GmbH, Germany has established its presence in the whole country with a wide network of sales & service team. For more information visit: www.igus.in



The terms “igus, Chainflex, ReadyCable, Easy Chain, E-Chain, E-Chain System, Energy Chain, Energy Chain System, Flizz, ReadyChain, Triflex, TwisterChain, invis, DryLin, iglidur, igubal, xiros, plastics for longer life and manus“ are legally protected trademarks in the Federal Republic of Germany and, where applicable, in some foreign countries.