Igus Launches Quick-Install Hose Packages for the Robot Industry

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- igus recently introduced new connecting stability and security mechanisms which includes, among others, a new link system for four times as much bend radius loading.



Corrugated hoses can kink and tear. That is why igus developed the 3D energy chain "Triflex R" for robot producers and users. It is available in three designs. The first is a closed version to protect the cables on rough applications, such as welding spatters, chips, and dirt. The second is the "Easy" version in which the cables are simply pressed into the chain by hand, finally an easy to handle and install "Light" version is available.



Guiding the cables around difficult geometries>>>



The multi-dimensional, movable robot chain can have its length adjusted at any time thanks to its modular construction. It can be either shortened or lengthened at any place. It achieves its high tensile strength using the “ball and socket” joint. The individual elements are not connected to each other using extra steel cables similar, but with a simple connection like a trailer tow bar. This ball and socket design ensures mobility in every direction. It is possible to turn about +/- 10° per link in the chain. This makes it much easier to guide the cables around difficult geometries.



No tangles, no stress with cables>>>



In addition, there is a defined freedom of movement in all three dimensions. The bending radius is the same in every direction, which also reduces stress on the chain itself, as well as the cables, and hoses. In addition, the use of spring-rod modules generates a directed pre-tension. This makes it possible to create a system where the chain is suspended and doesn’t get caught up in the working area. igus also offers a "Triflex RS" set specially for robot applications with limited installation space. This version guides the energy chain parallel to the robot arm to save space. It can be mounted directly on all attachment points on the robot. Finally, protectors, quick attachment systems, and attachment modules for nearly any robot complete the wide product range.



Cables are easily accessible>>>



igus presented two central innovations for its "Easy" version at the "Automatica" Exhibition. The "Easy" version allows the cables and hoses – which are simply pressed into the energy chain – to be easily visible and accessible from the outside. This makes it possible to very quickly replace individual cables or the entire hose/cable package if service is needed. This solution shortens the time needed for maintenance and overhauls and thus reduces the downtime for the robot.



New: 50 percent higher tensile strength>>>



Firstly, the "Easy Triflex R" is now available in size 125 with a pinned connection (the so-called "C version"). This permits simple installation and removal of the links in the chain. The connection of the links of the chain is made using a spherical bearing – spherical cap and locking pin – which ensures form fitting power transmission. The linear tensile force absorption has been increased to 4,000 N. The energy chains (e-chains) can now compensate for even greater torsion forces.



New: four times as stable>>>



Secondly, the "Easy Triflex R" is now available with a further improved attachment system (the so-called "B version"). This provides up to four times as much radius stability so that even higher forces can be absorbed for complicated and restricted movements of the robot arm while still protecting the cables. The ball and socket connection was altered in the design for extremely rough applications with high accelerations and very high speeds. The quadruple increase in the bending radius stability has been demonstrated in numerous company tests at the igus-Technicum Center in Cologne.



