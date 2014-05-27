Igus Offers the Full Range of Tested Chainflex ROBOT Cables from Stock

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- The motion sequences in industrial production are becoming increasingly complex, so that special cables are increasingly required for torsional movements. For this purpose, igus has continuously expanded its chainflex CF ROBOT family: From hybrid and control cables to motor cables, bus, data and fibre optic cables, igus has a complete cable range for robots and three-dimensional movements from stock. Supplied from one metre in length and no minimum order size or cutting costs.



Damping elements and optimised shields compensate the torsions. Cores, stranded packages, shields and jacket materials are constantly exposed to highly fluctuating loads with torsions. The stable, highly glidable igus conductor structures are also supported by special damping elements. These damping elements give the cores the necessary freedom of movement.



Because, the more "turned back" the cable is, approaching the load limit, the more difficult it becomes for the cable to twist. Particularly high are the demands on the shields. igus brings various protection elements there: On the one hand, the design engineers place mechanical damping elements above and below the shield, so that the forces acting on the shield wires are not too large; on the other hand, special glide planes are incorporated under the outer jacket that will ensure the gliding of the cores among each other in the cable. Finally, the highly abrasion-resistant and halogen-free PUR or TPE jackets protect the torsion-optimised stranding elements against potential damage. This special structural design guarantees that even glass optical fibres function reliably in torsional applications. Tests have proved this with 27 million torsional movements.



igus standard tests: Guaranteed quality for CF ROBOT cables >>>



Specific igus torsional standard tests are performed in order to evaluate the forces occurring in torsional movements: In our test lab all robotic cable types are fixed with a rotary- and fixed-point distance of one metre on both sides and twisted at a torsion angle of ± 180° at least three million times. The cables that are continuously monitored electrically with the automatic measuring system are then disassembled in order to evaluate any damage that may have potentially occurred to the non-measurable elements. Only cables that do not show any function damage after this igus torsional standard test are included in the chainflex CF ROBOT.



For more information please visit this link: http://www.igus.in/chainflex



PRESS CONTACT

Shery George

Marketing & Communications

igus (India) Private Limited

36/1, Sy. No. 17/3

Euro School Road,

Dodda Nekkundi Industrial Area - 2nd Stage

Mahadevapura Post

Bangalore - 560048

Phone : +91-80-39127827 (Direct)

Cell : +91-9379517885

shery@igus.in

Visit us on http://www.igus.in

info@igus.in