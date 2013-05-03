Igus Port Cranes Are Now Faster, Stronger and Lighter

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- The energy chain system “P4” which has been around for about one and a half years now, is available in two new sizes: “P4.32” and “P4.42”. “P4.42” (42 mm inner height) in a “heavy-duty design” is made for demanding crane applications: high speeds up to 10 m/s, long travels up to 800 m, high filling weights up to 10 kg/m. In contrast the “P4.32” (32 mm inner height) has been developed in a new design – lighter and slimmer – for high dynamic also when the installation space is limited. Upper run and lower run are rolling offset on each other. Though the plastic profile rolls are not over rolled, they roll on a generally wide surface which increases the lifetime of the chain even more. Apart from that the division of the chain link is equal with and without roll, so that the energy chain runs especially silent and vibration-free in the radius. The rolls themselves are fixed in the chains side parts. Cable-protecting “auto-glide” links made of tribologically optimized plastic and a special through systems finally make the energy chain run safe.



From Duisburg Harbour to China



With the “P4” there is now a product with sufficient reserves available and for the currently largest imaginable EOT cranes. The company from Cologne has already mounted the new system (size “P4.56”) on a RMG crane in the inland port in Duisburg. Apart from that “P4” successfully runs on a Chinese ship-to-shore crane in a container loading plant (240 m/min speed, 126 m travel).



New special cable saves installation space



There is a novelty in the field of special cables for energy chain applications too: the bus cable “Chainflex CFLG.2LB“ for Flex Cable Applications, a universally applicable bus cable for all bus systems with high cycle numbers. The new glass-fibre cable generation for smallest radii up to 40 mm in the energy chain helps to save installation space on cranes. Because of the matched length of the fibre optic cores and the aramid strain and torsion relief, more than 8.5 million double strokes could be proved for energy chains in a 38 mm test assembly. The highly abrasion resistant TPE jacket compound additionally protects against mechanical damage and is highly oil-resistant too.