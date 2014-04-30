Igus's New Direct-Driven Articulated Arm Supports Lean Automation

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Gripping, turning, pivoting, picking up and putting down again, then returning back to the starting position – articulated arms in industrial robotic systems perform the exact same movement time after time. For this purpose, igus has developed the new modular and cost-effective robolink D. In this new system, the robolink articulated arm is driven directly by positioning the motor directly on the axle. The new development is based on igus’ line of self-lubricating PRT slewing ring bearings, which are installed in a plastic housing.



The system is driven by a worm gear drive and a NEMA 17 or 23 stepper motor. These and other engines are controlled with commercially available standard control modules. The new robolink D system differs from previous igus robotics in its drive technology. Until now, the stepper motors were not placed in the robotic arm itself, but instead in a separate drive unit, driven by means of rope hoists coupled to it. This has the advantage of keeping the system very lightweight. and the direct drive makes the robolink articulated arm tougher and more durable, opening up more opportunities for lean automation. Here, robots carry components from cell to cell. This allows manufacturers to respond to adaptations more flexibly, and to achieve a significant cost savings.



Robolink joint systems from igus

The robolink D system is available in three sizes, and can also be combined using plastic or aluminum fasteners, taking articulated arms from one axis to as many as six. This, like other robolink products from igus, is a modular joint kit, perfect for individually implementable robotic systems. The joints and components of both robolink systems are able to be combined freely with one another. Whether used in individual components, or as a complete system, the modular design allows a high degree of flexibility to be maintained.



For more information please visit: http://www.igus.in/wpck/11461/N14_10_1_robolink_D?playlistid=72



About igus India

igus® operations in India started in the year 1998 with head quarters in Bangalore. igus offers widest range of products that includes polymer bearings, igubal® spherical bearings, DryLin® linear bearings & guide systems enable them to serve the whole industrial establishments in India from a small work shop to huge industrial establishments.



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Shery George

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igus (India) Private Limited

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