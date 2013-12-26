IGXE.com Announces Christmas Lucky Draw Offer to Win FREE iPads & Hosts of Other Gifts

Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- The popular game CD keys and other game item retailer, IGXE.com brings the joy of festivity with the announcement of everyone is Winner Special promotional offers. The website is offering a chance of winning free iPads, iPods and a lot of exciting gifts. The member of the website, buyers or other visitors can be eligible for these free Christmas gifts by shopping on the site for a minimum amount of $300. The site is offering sure gifts to all customers on a daily basis and this could be a good opportunity for anyone to win a variety of gift items, including an iPad or an iPod.



Announcing about their new Christmas offer, the spokesperson of the website maintains, a celebration time and we want our customers to celebrate being our esteemed buyers. This is the reason why we are offering them a host of gifts with an opportunity of winning a free iPad. One can shop for any game item or CD keys worth $300 to participate in this lucky draw offer. IGXE has designed this lucky draw offer to spread the joy of festivity among the online gamer community who regularly shop with them. Even new users can participate in the lucky draw offer and can stand the chances of winning free gifts including iPads.



IGXE.com is a reputed online seller of wow items and one can use the opportunity for buying wow gold and can win free gifts at the same time. Moreover, the site claims to be the most affordable seller of wow items, and thus can get a dual bonanza. One can get a wow item at cheap prices and can win several gifts too for their Christmas celebrations. The spokesperson of the site maintains that they have started receiving an overwhelming response from the gaming community and the promotional campaign is all set to bring a host of new users to the site.



Seeing the success of the campaign, they are adding more new gifts so that everyone must get a gift for sure for a grand Christmas celebration. Anyone who wants to take advantage of their lucky draw offer can visit the website http://www.igxe.com/ .



About IGXE.com

IGXE.com is the online seller of game gold and items that are committed to meeting the demands of game players to buy and trade in-game gold, cdkeys, and items. The site provides gamers with fast transactions, 24-hour customer service and guaranteed transactional security. The website is always devoted to fostering a more enjoyable gaming experience for all online gamers.



For Media Enquiry:

Contact Person: Beverly

Telephone: 1-(858)-380-5139

Email: fastsupport@igxe.com

Website: http://www.igxe.com/

Article source: http://www.igxe.com/news/company-news-49188.html