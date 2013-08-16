Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of IHAG Private Bank : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

WealthInsight's 'IHAG Private Bank : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, SWOT analysis, key competitors, key facts, key employees as well as information on products and services.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'IHAG Private Bank' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

IHAG Private Bank provides a wide range of private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth-individuals (HNWI, clients with investable assets worth US$1 million and over) and wealthy families. The company's services include investment, wealth and tax advisory services, financial planning, trust and fiduciary services and trading advisory and execution services in fixed income, equities, and foreign exchange and money market instruments. IHAG Private Bank's assets under management stood at CHF4.0 billion as on December 31, 2011. The company had AUM figure of CHF 4.3 billion as on December 31, 2010, which was CHF 4.1 billion as on December 31, 2009. Through its IHAG Investment Solution (IIS) subsidiary, the company provides asset management services to intermediaries and independent asset managers. The company is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.



Companies Mentioned



IHAG Private Bank



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