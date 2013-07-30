IHeartRadio.com Adds Universal Life Church Radio to It's Network

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- IHeartRadio.com the 3rd largest Internet/Satellite Radio Station with a subscription base of Twenty (20) Million Plus has added programming from the Universal Life Church Radio Network. IHeartRadio.com trails only Pandora Radio with a subscription base of Sixty (60) Million and SiriusXM Radio with a subscription base of twenty four (24) million.



Universal Life Church Radio began on November 1st, 2011, started by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, FL. Programming consists of Sunday and Wednesday Night Services, coupled with Prime Time, hour long shows by about a dozen members of the Universal Life Church clergy. In addition Universal Life Church Radio offers a Hymn Channel, a Holiday Channel, Daily News from Monday through Saturday and is also home to syndicated rebroadcasts available OnDemand of the Legendary, Paul Harvey, SR., and Paul Harvey, JR. Also featured is The Bible Channel, a complete narrated audio version of the King James Bible in its entirety, from Genesis to Revelation, as with Paul Harvey it is also available 365/24/7 Free OnDemand.



Still over four months shy of its second anniversary, Universal Life Church Radio has become a major force in Christian, Faith Broadcasting, a force now relied on by millions every day throughout the world. One final note, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and Universal Life Church Radio offer "Communion by Mail." They will send communion wafers to anyone who can receive mail. All that they ask is you send a self addressed envelope to them at: Universal Life Church World Headquarters, 803 Tallahassee Street, Carrabelle, FL. 32322-3220 USA.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com