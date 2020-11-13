iHeater Introduces a Ceramic Temperature Heater with Smart Timer

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- A plug-in heater that quickly heats up any room and saves a lot on the heating bill, iHeater uses electricity in order to function, not to mention it covers 250 square feet without any problem. Besides, it features a temperature control and a digital timer not to run all day or all night long, nor to overheat the surroundings.



How Does iHeater Work?



Having a thermo-ceramic design, iHeater powerfully circulates heat through its 2-speed fan. In spite of being small in size, it can easily heat a larger room, not to mention it has an adjustable thermostat. Its fan ensures the heat is being circulated and the atmosphere in the surroundings comfortable. When the device is placed in a room that isn't used that much, it can have its automatic timer set to stop after a certain time.



iHeater Benefits



- A smart timer that keeps any room at the desired temperature without consuming extra energy. As soon as it reaches a certain required temperature, iHeater stops and turns back on again when it needs to reheat.



- Uses innovative technology and has a ceramic design



- Saves the user a lot of money on the electricity bills because it doesn't need too much power in order to warm even big rooms



- ABS retarder casing for increased safety. This material is resistant to flame, not to mention extremely durable.



- Quiet, which means it can be used during the night too



- Compact in size, so it can be taken anywhere, from hotel rooms to the office



- Gets delivered in just 2 days after it has been purchased



How Much Does iHeater Cost?

For a limited time only, iHeater comes at amazing price deals. For example, people can buy 1 unit for $60 instead of $120, so at 50% OFF. The other offers are also half-priced, so 2 units cost $120 instead of $240, whereas 3 of them $180 and not $360 as usual. These are extremely low prices to pay for a heater that saves the same amount of electricity money in the first month of use. Payments can be made via credit or debit card, also via PayPal. iHeater comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which means it can be sent back to the company for a full refund, but only within 30 days after it has been purchased.



About iHeater

The low energy heater that is flying off the shelves. You can enjoy considerable savings in electricity thanks to the technology it uses. It combines high efficiency and low energy consumption.