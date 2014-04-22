Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of IHI Aerospace (IA) Co. Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "IHI Aerospace (IA) Co. Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "IHI Aerospace (IA) Co. Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "IHI Aerospace (IA) Co. Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "IHI Aerospace (IA) Co. Ltd."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

IHI Aerospace Co., Ltd. (IHI Aerospace) is a space systems company based in Japan. It manufactures space systems with focus on rocket systems, space equipment systems and other aerospace related products. Its product portfolio comprises satellite propulsion systems, rockets and other space projects related equipment. IHI Aerospace is also involved in the research and development of guidance and control systems for future logistics systems, electric actuator system and other new materials. Furthermore, it develops special robots, which are used to gather information and work at disaster sites. The company operates as a subsidiary of IHI Corporation. IHI Aerospace is headquartered in Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



IHI Aerospace (IA) Co. Ltd.



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