iHire, LLC Recognized for Exemplary Workplace Practices

Frederick, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- iHire has been honored with the 2013 Alfred P. Sloan Award for Excellence in Workplace Effectiveness and Flexibility. This prestigious award, part of the national When Work Works project administered by Families and Work Institute (FWI) and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), recognizes employers of all sizes and types across the country.



"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our workplace practices,” said Lisa Boan, Vice President, Human Resources of iHire, LLC. "An example of one notable practice is our Results- Only Work Environment (ROWE). ROWE is a management strategy where employees are evaluated on their performance, rather than their presence. In a ROWE, people focus on results and only results, increasing performance while cultivating the right environment for people to manage all the demands in their lives -- including work."



Workplace flexibility -- such as flextime, part-time work and compressed workweeks -- has been demonstrated to help businesses remain competitive while also benefiting employees. Flexibility in combination with other aspects of an effective workplace, such as learning opportunities and supervisor support for job success can have a powerful impact on employee engagement and motivation.



“Our research consistently finds that employees in effective and flexible workplaces have greater engagement on the job and greater desire to stay with their organization. In addition, they report lower stress levels and better overall health,” said Ellen Galinsky, FWI president.



The Sloan Awards are unique for their rigorous, two-step selection process, which involves an evaluation of employers’ flexibility programs and practices, and a confidential employee survey on the key ingredients of an effective and flexible workplace. All applicants are measured against national norms from the National Study of Employers.



“As a recipient of the 2013 Sloan Award, iHire, LLC ranks among the top 20% of employers nationally in terms of its programs, policies and culture for creating an effective and flexible workplace,” Galinsky said. “In addition, what makes this honor so special is that their employees have corroborated this, affirming that it is indeed an effective and flexible workplace.”



When Work Works is a national project to educate the business community on the value of workplace flexibility by sharing research and promising practices, and conducting the annual Sloan Awards. It is an ongoing initiative of FWI and SHRM.



For more information about the When Work Works initiative and the Alfred P. Sloan Awards for Excellence in Workplace Effectiveness and Flexibility, visit http://www.whenworkworks.org



About iHire, LLC

iHire offers a network of niche job boards dedicated to specific professions, enabling job seekers and employers to reach their employment goals by focusing their searches. iHire provides job seekers a single place to find jobs that are posted all over the internet, including places like small and large business websites, government databases and industry associations, in addition to other services such as job coaching, resume writing/formatting, and more. For employers, iHire provides straightforward hiring tools to help fill open positions quickly and cost effectively. iHire understands that successful recruiting isn’t about a lot of resumes; it’s about the right resumes. That’s why iHire offers a niche focus with network reach, enabling employers a fast, affordable way to reach the right candidates. Visit www.ihire.com.