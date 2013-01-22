IHoller: Next Cool New Networking Experience to Hit the Web

Montreal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Introducing the newest social media experience that has everything from simple networking to what is happening in a local area, IHoller (http://iholler.com/) is a fun and trendy way to stay current with anything from events, to products, to communicating with closest friends and family. By entering a word (also known as a tag), and with a click of a button, an entire world of shared images, stories, events, companies, and a plethora of people can be located -- and it is absolutely free to join.



Located in Montreal, QC, Canada, IHoller is offered in both English and French with more languages coming soon. In an online review of the IHoller experience, one user writes, “I usually try not to join every social networking site available. But I like this one a lot. It’s like Pinterest, Craigslist, Facebook, and Twitter put together because you can share fun things, find serious things, and communicate with old friends or meet new people.”



The new networking site offers a variety of services to both the young and the older, bringing those together from different areas who share common interests and ideas. Users can create topics, ‘holler’, ask questions, publish articles, announce events, and nonetheless, meet new people. Businesses can advertise services or promote causes and connect with targeted consumers around the world.



Core IHoller product features include broadcast-able posts called Hollers that are media-enabled, and can include images, video, polls and links. In addition to featuring rich media, Hollers can easily be ‘rehollered’ or shared across other social platforms, including Facebook, Google+ and Twitter, as well as email. Discovery tools include built-in algorithms that bring quality content to the surface and ‘selective follow’ where users have the ability to follow specific interests or people -- and Hollers.



To join IHoller.com, visit the company website: http://iholler.com/signin.



