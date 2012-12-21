IIHS Study Shows Insurance Payouts Higher in Small Cars

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- A recent report confirms that injury rates are higher for automobile accidents in smaller vehicles compared to larger ones.



A report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute examined vehicles of model years 2009 through 2011 and concluded that injury rates are higher for crashes in smaller vehicles than the injuries sustained in larger vehicles.



“All other things being equal, a larger car will protect its occupants better than a smaller car in the event of a crash,” Floridainsurance.com said in a statement commenting on the report. “Of course, safe and defensive driving is the best way to avoid getting into an accident in the first place.”



Drivers should be aware that vehicle crash tests simulate a crash with a vehicle of similar size and weight. This allows car manufacturers to differentiate their models from the competition within a certain class of vehicle. In the real world, of course, compact cars can and do collide with larger cars, tractor-trailers, and concrete highway barriers.



The IIHS demonstrated the disparity between vehicles of different sizes in 2009, when it crashed midsize vehicles into compact cars. The dramatic results can be viewed online at http://youtu.be/vcTf78b8WfY.



The HLDI study examined insurance claims on various 2009–2011 model year cars, correcting for factors such as driver demographics, deductibles, and geographical variables. Vehicles with higher-than-average payouts on personal injury claims include smaller cars such as the Toyota Yaris, Nissan Versa, and Hyundai Accent.



Insurance payouts for personal injury claims were 73 percent higher for drivers of mini cars, such as the Ford Fiesta, than the average vehicle, according to the report. Vehicles with the lowest insurance claims for injury were large SUVs, pickup trucks, and minivans.



“Crash test reports are very useful for car shoppers in determining which vehicles within a given class perform best,” a Floridainsurance.com representative went on to say. “But it is good to keep in mind that those crash tests tell only part of the story.”



