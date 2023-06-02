NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide IIoT Platform Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide IIoT Platform market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are PTC (United States), Oracle (United States), Microsoft (United States), AWS (United States), IBM (United States), Braincube (France), SAP (Germany), Software AG (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Altizon (United States), Hitachi Vantara (United States).



Industrial Internet of Things platforms providing integrated software capabilities. These capabilities help in enhance asset management decision making, and also operational visibility across various industries. Industrial Internet of Things platforms leverages the power of Machine Learning, AI, and Big Data discoveries. An IIoT platform is a combination of real-time data from hardware, software systems, sensors, and others. There are many companies that are investing towards enhancing research and development activities and rapidly enhancing implementing advanced security solutions because of the increase in the occurrence of cyber-attacks on industrial ICS systems. The COVID-19 pandemic boosts the demand for industrial control systems security across the globe because of increase in digitization. This growth is primarily driven by High Adoption from IIoT Platforms from Large Multinational.



Opportunities:

- Development in Cloud Technology

- Growing Demand from the IoT Platforms from Large Size Enterprises



Influencing Market Trend

- Increase in Technology Investment that Removes Many of the Traditional Technological Constraints Imposed on Automation Systems



Market Drivers

- Major Portion of the Growth in the IoT Platforms Market Is Attributed To Rapid Revenue Growth Realized By the Cloud Hyperscalers

- Development in Business Model



Challenges:

- Lack of Utilizing Data

- Lack of Market Awareness



In Aug 2021, Ivanti announced the acquisition of the IIoT platform from the WIIO Group. Through this initiative, the company has become more competitive in this industry. By acquiring supply chain organization for the future concern.The manufacturers are operating in this industry are expanding their reach across the global market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new solution launches, and others. Key players are exploring new areas through expansions and acquisitions across the globe to avail of competitive advantage through combined synergies.



Analysis by Application (Asset Managament, Supply Chain and Management, Business Process Optimization, Workforce Management, Automation Control, Emergency and Incident Management), Organization Size (Small and Medium Organizations, Large Size Organizations), Platform (Device Management, Application Enablement, Connectivity Management), Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Construction, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution



- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [PTC (United States), Oracle (United States), Microsoft (United States), AWS (United States), IBM (United States), Braincube (France), SAP (Germany), Software AG (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Altizon (United States), Hitachi Vantara (United States),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global IIoT Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



