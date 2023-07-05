IIoT Platform Market Set for Exponential Growth, Predicted to Surpass $18.2 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2023 -- The global IIoT Platform Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2023 to USD 18.2 billion in 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The growth of the Industrial IoT (IIoT) platform market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for operational efficiency, advancements in IoT technologies, and a strong emphasis on safety and security. Industries are adopting IIoT platforms to optimize processes, leverage technological advancements, and enhance safety measures. With real-time data collection and analysis, businesses can make data-driven decisions, improve productivity, and mitigate risks.



Browse in-depth TOC on "IIoT Platform Market"



314 - Tables

42 - Figures

282 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=11186318



Based on offering, the services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The services segment of the global IIoT platform market comprises consulting services, system integration and deployment services, and support and maintenance services. The service segment is driven by the complexity of implementation, customization requirements, integration with legacy systems, maintenance and support needs, data analytics and insights, security and cybersecurity concerns, training and skill development requirements, and the need for scalability and upgradability



Based on platform, the device management platform segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period



is driven by the need to manage the growing number of connected devices, enable remote monitoring and control, streamline firmware and software updates, facilitate device configuration and provisioning, enhance security and compliance, enable asset tracking and inventory management, provide device analytics and performance monitoring, and ensure scalability and interoperability within the IIoT ecosystem.



Based on services, the support and maintenance segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The support and maintenance service segment in the IIoT platform market is driven by the complexity of IIoT systems, the need for technical expertise, the continuous improvement of platforms, the requirement for high reliability and minimal downtime, security and risk mitigation, compliance and regulatory adherence, and performance optimization.



Based on application area, the supply chain management segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Supply chain management segment in the IIoT platform market is driven by the need for enhanced visibility, operational efficiency, real-time decision-making, inventory optimization, supply chain visibility and traceability, supply chain resilience and risk mitigation, collaboration and integration among stakeholders, and sustainability considerations.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=11186318



Based on vertical, the process industry segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period



The process industry segment in the IIoT platform market is driven by the need for operational efficiency, asset performance optimization, regulatory compliance and safety, quality control and traceability, supply chain integration and optimization, energy management and sustainability, and digital transformation initiatives



North America to hold the highest market size during the forecast period



IIoT platform is a steady-growing market in North America, which includes the US and Canada. North American industries, including manufacturing, energy, transportation, and healthcare, are increasingly adopting automation and digitalization to improve operational efficiency and competitivenessNorth America is known for its strong technological innovation and adoption. The region has a robust ecosystem of technology companies, startups, and research institutions focused on developing and advancing IIoT platforms. The continuous technological advancements drive the growth of the IIoT platform market by offering new capabilities, improved connectivity, and enhanced analytics for industrial applications.



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=11186318



Top Key Players:



Major vendors operating in the IIoT platform market include Software AG (Germany), PTC (US), Hitachi (Japan), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), Intel (US), SAP (Germany), Siemens AG(Germany), Accenture (US), Atos (France), Amazon Web Services (US), Oracle (US), Bosch.IO (US), Schneider Electric (France), Davra Networks (US), Eurotech (Italy), Altizon (US), QiO Technologies (UK), Litmus Automation (US), ROOTCLOUD (China), Augury (US), Braincube (France), UnifyTwin (US), and Samsara (US).



Browse Other Reports:



Smart Buildings Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Video Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Multiexperience Development Platforms Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-iot-platform-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-iot-platform.asp