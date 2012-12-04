IIPMR Launches Online Supply Chain Certifications with Ipad Compatibility

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- During September 2012, the analytics team at International Institute for Procurement and Market Research (IIPMR) noticed that a vast majority of its visitors were seeing its website on mobile phone and tablet devices such as the ipad. This is the exact moment that a quick realization dawned on Mr.Sunil Ashwin Roy, the founder of IIPMR.



“It was during one of our regular review meetings did we notice that a significant number of users were visiting our website on their mobile phones and tablet devices. Most of them were viewing it on Firefox browser and on their ipads. Thanks to Google Analytics. This is when we realized that all the supply chain certification courses we offer needs to be made ipad compatible at the earliest” says Mr.Roy.



Since then, IIPMR has invested in hiring technical architects and developing technology in order to be the first institute to offer supply chain courses that can be accessed on mobile phones, tablets and ipads. Mr.Roy says “It works seamlessly no matter whether it’s Android or Apple. Members even take their exams on the go with their mobile phones now days.”



According to Mr. Griffith, Head of IIPMR’s Membership Council, 45% of its members are tech savvy and access the modules on tablets. “We are glad to have invested in the technology and deploy infrastructure to make all IIPMR Certifications compatible to mobile devices. Although members from Asian Countries are still holding on to Desktop computers, folks from USA, UK and China are the ones accessing the modules on their ipads and mobile phones” Says Mr.Griffith.



About IIPMR

International Institute for Procurement and Market Research (IIPMR) is a global leader in training and certification for Market Research and Supply Chain Management education. It is the developer of internationally recognized certification programs such as



- Certified Research Analyst (CRA)

- Certified Research Expert (CRE)

- Certified Research Professional (CRP)

- Certified Supply Chain Associate (CSCA)

- Certified Supply Chain Specialist (CSCS)

- Certified Procurement Professional (CPP)



IIPMR currently has members from more than 54 countries and from leading companies such as IBM, Accenture, Wipro, Infosys, Cadbury, Bayer, Dow who have enrolled for these certification courses.



