IIPMR Rated as the World's Largest Market Research Training Institute

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- During the month of June 2012, Research Grail, a leading consulting firm in India conducted an independent study to identify the top institutes that offer market research training. In order to do a thorough analysis and in-depth data collection, Research Grail conducted a survey comprising of over 2358 respondents that included Human Resource (HR) Heads, HR Managers, HR Executives and HR Consulting Firms. The Respondents were from fortune 500 companies, mid-size firms and start-up enterprises as well. The Participants were asked to rate the Institutes and the market research certifications they offer based on attributes such as number of registered members, number of enrollments, course curriculum, delivery structure, global recognition and employer preference.



As per the results published by Research Grail, the survey showed that the Certified Research Analyst (CRA) course offered by International Institute for Procurement and Market Research (IIPMR) is the most preferred market research course globally and had the highest number of enrollments for a market research course. The other market research institutes that were included in the study were Market Research Society, Marketing Research Association and Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA).



“We are extremely happy and honored to know the fact that IIPMR is rated as the World’s largest Market Research Training Institute. The commitment and dedication shown by our staff has finally paid off. I owe it all to them” said Mr. Sunil Roy, Founder of IIPMR.



According to Mr. Rodney Griffith, Head of IIPM’s Membership Council, the institute currently has members from over 54+ countries and is growing at the rate of 17% every month. “We are seeing a lot of members register from countries like Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and North Korea where we do not even have our office” Says Mr. Rodney.



About International Institute for Procurement and Market Research (IIPMR

International Institute for Procurement and Market Research (IIPMR) is a global leader in training and certification for Market Research and Supply Chain Management education. It is the developer of internationally recognized certification programs such as:



- Certified Research Analyst (CRA)

- Certified Research Expert (CRE)

- Certified Research Professional (CRP)

- Certified Supply Chain Associate (CSCA)

- Certified Supply Chain Specialist (CSCS)

- Certified Procurement Professional (CPP)



IIPMR currently has members from more than 54 countries and from leading companies such as IBM, Accenture, Wipro, Infosys, Cadbury, Bayer, Dow who have enrolled for these certification courses.



Name of Business Contact Person: Mr. Rodney Griffith, Head – IIPMR Membership Council.



Business Address: 10685-B Hazelhurst Dr. #7266 Houston, Texas, 77043, USA

Business Phone: +1 (832) 4263505

Business Email: rodney.griffith@iipmr.com

Website: http://www.iipmr.com/education