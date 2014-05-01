IITResults.in Launched as a Complete Online Platform for IIT JEE Mains and IIT JEE Advanced Exam for Students

Uttar Pradesh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- A website named IITResults.in has recently been launched as an online platform especially from for IIT JEE Mains and IIT JEE Advanced Exam applicants and students. The website has been designed to keep students informed about the latest news and updates of the IIT JEE Mains and IIT JEE Advanced. Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advance 2014 examination are an important part of excelling in Engineering studies, as IITResults.in informs readers that a good JEE score will enable engineering students to secure a learning spot in one of the India’s most reputable engineering institutes, as stated on the website:



“JEE Main 2014 is for those who want to take admission in well-known engineering colleges of India. From all over India, around 14 Lakh candidates appeared for JEE Main 2014. If you get good Results in this examination then you will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2014. It’s being conducted by CBSE in order to take admissions in NITs, CFTIs colleges.”



To aid the students in their process of applying for a JEE Main or Advanced exams IITResults.in aims to be the best online resource for student to know all the important information and current updates. The website will also serve as an online platform for JEE applicants and students to exchange important data with each other and help each other along. The students can discuss issues and information related to IIT JEE results.



The information available on IITResults.in will help students every step of the way from the process of application to the results which will be shortly available after the exams are held. Separate articles have been written to inform students about the method of registering for the exam, the requirements an applicant needs to appear in the IIT JEE exam, and important date’s students have to remember during the process. As indicated on IITResults.in:



“It is a great privilege for every Indian to pursue higher studies at premier institutions. The institution that stands top for professional education is IIT- Indian Institute of Technology. It is second to none of the institution in India. If you do want to enter into IIT, you need to clear the entrance examination conducted for each level.”



The creators of the website understand the importance of the JEE exam in engineering student’s academic journey therefore great emphasis has been given to maintain up to date and accurate information about the exams.



About IIT Results

IIT Results has come up with an online platform for IIT JEE mains and IIT JEE advanced exam. Students can discuss all the issues and information related to IIT JEE results on the website.



To learn more visit: http://www.iitresults.in/



Media Contact:

Person Name : Praveen Kumar

Email Address : info@iitresults.in

Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India