Ikat and Tenun Fabrics in a Variety of Colors and Patterns Are Available at New KainIkat Website

Ikat is a special dyeing technique that is utilized by artisans to pattern fabrics in a way that is similar to tie-dye. The term ikat comes from the Indonesian word “mengikat,” which means “to tie.” Dye-resistant bindings are applied to the threads in various patterns before the fabric is dyed. If the artisan uses more than one color and changes the bindings along the way, a multi-colored and more intricate pattern will result.



According to information on the new website, the ikat and tenun fabrics are woven by a process called ATBM, not with weaving machine tools. Each colored yarn is tied before it is dipped in dye, arranged, and then woven.



“Ikat fabric caught our attention because of the beauty and ethnic values contained therein,” an article on the website explained, adding that by offering these traditional fabrics to their customers, KainIkat hopes to be part of the preservation of the culture surrounding Indonesian textiles.



“We provide a variety of types, sizes and ikat fabric patterns that can be applied in various ways, such as bed covers, quilts, table cloths, cushions, sofa material, curtains, fabric or skirts, scarves and more.”



Customers who are interested in learning more about the kain ikat or kain tenun from KainIkat—which means “ikat fabrics” and “tenun fabrics,” respectively—are welcome to visit the new website at anytime. The home page is filled with colorful photos of the newly-added fabrics that are now available for purchase. Clicking on a photo will bring up detailed information about the ikat or tenun fabric as well as pricing information and more. Additional category tabs on the right hand side of the home page will help shoppers search for the specific type of fabric they are looking for by color, style or price.



Visitors to the KainIkat site are also welcome to read through a blog, which features educational and interesting articles about the ikat and tenun fabrics.



