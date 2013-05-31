Ikat and Tie Dye Fabric Supplier Kain Ikat Expands Product Range

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Kain Ikat, an online supplier of Indonesian ikat and tenun fabrics, has recently announced the addition of new fabrics, scarves, bags, hijab, and clothes to its collection.



The company’s expanded inventory is a result of several new partnerships with suppliers across Indonesia. Customers can now buy more Indonesian ikat fabrics and fashionable items for affordable prices.



Some of the latest items Kain Ikat’s product line includes unique ikat, tenun ikat, and tie dye fabrics. Kain Ikat sells fabric that can be used for decoration, plus clothes and bags made of the same cloth.



Ikat is a common weaving technique used in many cultures across the globe. Since there are many different styles of ikat available, each type of ikat is defined by the dye’s patterns in the threads.



Jumputan, or tie dyed fabric, is similar to ikat, but the material is dyed after being woven. The company also stocks Kain Lurik, another type of cloth that is characterized by its striated patterns.



In addition to ikat, Kain Ikat now stocks Selendang—also known as scarves—and Kerudung, which is commonly referred to as hijab. Hijab are headscarves or veils typically worn by Muslim women as a symbol of modesty, privacy, and morality. Kain Ikat’s scarves and hijab range from brightly colored to demure, and are available in a wide variety of patterns.



Kain Ikat is highly regarded in the fashion and fabric world.



“Kain Ikat had fast delivery, beautiful quality, and neat packaging,” said Femina Soeparno, a customer, in her review of the company’s products. “I was proud to give this gift to my friend who is not an Indonesian citizen.”



Individuals interested in purchasing ikat fabric can visit Kain Ikat for more information. Kain Ikat launched another website, kerudung.com, where Indonesians of all ages can find the latest hijab fashion.



About Kain Ikat

Founded in 2009, Kain Ikat is an Indonesian startup that provides an online source for ikat and tenun fabrics from Indonesia. The company provides all kinds of ikat and tenun fabrics from all over Indonesia, such as West Java, East Java, South Sumatra, Jambi, Nusa Tenggara Timur, and other provinces. Kain Ikat provides a variety of ikat fabrics that can be used for multiple projects, such as bed covers, quilts, tablecloths, cushions, upholstery fabric, curtains, fabric or skirts, scarves, and more. For more information, please visit http://kainikat.com