Ilaj.com Listing Specialists Offering Physiotherapy in Delhi for Neurological Disorders

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Ilaj.com, one of India’s most reliable sources for comprehensive information on doctors, is now listing medical specialists offering Physiotherapy in Delhi for neurological disorders or diseases. They include treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, tooth disease, brain injury, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, amongst many other neurological disorders.



Disorders related to the human nervous system are quite complex, so obviously, one should consult only the doctors that have years of experience in handling such cases. Skilled doctors easily diagnose the symptoms of these disorders and provide proper medications to their patients to treat the disorder.



As a concerned portal, Ilaj.com only lists physiotherapists that are skilled and have years of experience to back their claims of offering the best treatments. They have listed 100 physiotherapists in India, among which 20 of them work in Delhi. The idea is to create an effective online interaction between patients and doctors so patients learn everything about their chosen doctor before starting the actual treatment.



Along with finding the most suitable doctors for themselves, patients can also read the reviews given to the doctors by their own patients to get a better idea of their credibility. Patients can also chat with them online, and upon their satisfaction, book an appointment with them via Ilaj.com.



Apart from Delhi, patients can search physiotherapists anywhere in India – including every major to remote town. They just need to sign up at Ilaj.com once and they will find the most experienced doctors in India, listed categorically according to their name, city and specialty – in this case, physiotherapy.



Patients can register themselves for free by simply logging onto http://www.ilaj.com. The portal is secure and keeps patients’ details private. Doctors can also use this portal to reach patients looking for effective treatments of cancer.



About Ilaj.com

Ilaj.com is a platform that helps Patients connect with Doctors. Patients can search for Doctors in India by choosing the specialty and city, or pin where they are located. Ilaj.com provides tools for patients that help them find the right Doctor at the right time. For Doctors, Ilaj.com provides a platform to be present and take appointments 24x7.



For more information, please visit http://www.ilaj.com