Ilaj.com Lists Dentists in Delhi Offering Cosmetic Dentistry

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- In today’s quest to have a beautiful appearance, cosmetic dentistry has emerged as one of the most popular methods to improve one’s looks. Even though the sole focus of cosmetic dentistry is for treating dental problems, an improved appearance is always the result.



Unfortunately, if these procedures are performed by inexperienced hands, chances are the patient will get the complete opposite of what they originally expected. Ilaj.com, the nation’s leading source for comprehensive information on doctors nationwide, now lists the most professional and experienced dentists in Delhi that offer effective cosmetic dentistry services.



A spokesperson for Ilaj.com states, “Each and every dentist listed at Ilaj.com is certified as a cosmetic dentist and has been specifically trained to perform procedures like whitening, tooth reshaping, bonding, dental bridging, veneering, gum lifting, bite reclamation, etc. One can thus ensure to receive impeccable treatments, no matter which doctor they prefer.”



The portal has listed over 163 dentists in Delhi to date, and will be adding a few more in the coming days. The dentists reside in nearly every part of Delhi – making it easier for patients to locate them near their own residence. The portal allows patients to read dentists’ reviews, chat and consult them online, and upon making up their mind, book an appointment with them – all online.



The spokesperson adds, “With more than 50 diverse specialties and over 100,000 doctors and dentists listed, we have an average of 2,000 doctors of each specialty. So when a patient browses through our website to find the treatment of a particular illness, he/she has access to about 2,000 reviewed and skilled doctors and dentists in India, making the whole process both efficient and reliable at the same time.”



About Ilaj.com

Ilaj.com is a platform that helps Patients connect with Doctors. Patients can search for Doctors in India by choosing the specialty and city, or pin where they are located. Ilaj.com provides tools for patients that help them find the right Doctor at the right time. For Doctors, Ilaj.com provides a platform to be present and take appointments 24x7.



For more information, please visit http://www.ilaj.com