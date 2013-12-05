Ilaj.com Lists Professionals Offering Skin Pathology in Delhi

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Ilaj.com, India’s source for comprehensive information on doctors nationwide, is now listing the most expert and experienced professionals offering skin pathology in Delhi. Some of the doctors included on the list even belong to the prestigious medical institution AIIMS – further boasting Ilaj.com’s credibility to list only certified and professional medical specialists.



The listed pathologists at Ilaj.com are fully aware and have experience in the diagnosis of skin diseases. They easily recognize most skin diseases based on their appearance, behavior, and anatomic distribution.



A spokesperson for Ilaj.com further explains the need to consult a dermatopathology expert in the case of skin diseases. He says, “There now exists more than 1,500 different and diverse skin disorders, ranging from rashes to neoplasms, which never get the treatment they required in the first place. It is because of lack of proper awareness that the number of people affected with skin disease have increased extensively in recent years.”



“Consulting a reliable dermatopathology expert during the early stages of any skin problem reduces the chance of its severity. Ilaj.com relieves you of the task of visiting clinic after clinic in an effort to find these experts. Our portal puts India’s largest doctor database before you, in which you don’t simply get to access pathologists’ profiles, but you also get to consult them online before deciding.”



Apart from Delhi, patients can search skin pathologists anywhere in India – including every major to remote town. They just need to sign up once at Ilaj.com and they will find the most experienced doctors in India, listed categorically according to their name, city and specialty.



Patients can register themselves for free by simply logging onto http://www.ilaj.com. The portal ensures to keep patients details private. Doctors can also use this portal to reach patients looking for effective cancer treatments.



About Ilaj.com

Ilaj.com is a platform that helps Patients connect with Doctors. Patients can search for Doctors in India by choosing the specialty and city, or pin where they are located. Ilaj.com provides tools for patients that help them find the right Doctor at the right time. For Doctors, Ilaj.com provides a platform to be present and take appointments 24x7.



For more information, please visit http://www.ilaj.com