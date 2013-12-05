Ilaj.com Lists Specialists Offering Surgical Oncology in Delhi

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Ilaj.com, India’s leading doctor and dentist search engine, is now listing medical specialists that offer surgical oncology in Delhi. The portal lists only those doctors who have extensive field experience.



Surgical Oncology is the latest innovation in the medical field that combines the very necessary stages of cancer treatments – chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted biologic treatments – into one. Its processes, however, are similar to those of medical oncology.



The surgeons involved in the treatment of cancer with surgical oncology have to rely on extensive clinical trials, which eventually makes them more proficient. The listed oncologists at Ilaj.com have undergone similar procedures and have performed many surgeries; thus ensuring proficiency.



Ilaj.com gives patients a platform to communicate with these doctors without hassle; to get necessary details about them before starting actual treatment. A spokesperson for the portal elaborates, “Ilaj.com equips patients with the tools to find the right health care provider. You can select the Oncology Surgical Doctor of your choice from our exhaustive list and delve deeper into the world of your chosen India Oncology Surgical Doctor by viewing high-definition video interviews, staff and office photos, and by reading real patient reviews.”



Apart from Delhi, patients can search oncologists anywhere in India – including major to remote towns. Just sign up at Ilaj.com once and find the most experienced doctors in India, listed categorically according to their name, city and specialty – in this case, surgical oncology.



Patients can register themselves for free by simply logging onto www.ilaj.com. The portal ensures to keep patients’ details private. Doctors can also use this portal to reach patients looking for effective treatments of cancer.



About Ilaj.com:

Ilaj.com is a platform that helps Patients connect with Doctors. Patients can search for Doctors in India by choosing the specialty and city, or pin where they are located. Ilaj.com provides tools for patients that help them find the right Doctor at the right time. For Doctors, Ilaj.com provides a platform to be present and take appointments 24x7.



For more information, please visit http://www.ilaj.com