iLender Mortgage Brokers: Helping Self Employed and Bad Credit Customers in New Zealand Get Easy Home Loans

True to their slogan of "We make it happen", the New Zealand mortgage experts, have proved to be the most trusted mortgage broker in New Zealand by offering the best mortgage rates and favourable conditions for potential homeowners, such as 10% deposit for owner-occupied homes, 20% investment, and assistance to self-employed loan seekers with no financials as well as those with bad credit and arrears.



The mortgage broker is also known for putting the customer first. The company provides its services to customers based in Auckland, other parts of New Zealand, and even overseas. iLender caters to people with all types of mortgage rates including first-time home buyers and those looking for refinancing or even moving home. Their services have now been extended to mortgage seekers with a poor credit history or self-employed individuals without concrete financial statements. These are the kind of customers most banks often ignore or even deny loans.



Finding the best home loan in New Zealand with the help of iLender Mortgage is quite easy. All the loan applicant needs to do is simply call 0800 536 337 to speak to one of the company's representatives and get the best home loan deal suited to his or her unique circumstances.



"For those asking how a mortgage broker can find mortgages for people who are not able to get a home loan for themselves, iLender has all the answers," says one of the company's representatives. "If you can't get a mortgage by yourself, we'll help you get reliable mortgage lenders even when you have bad credit or are self-employed with no proof of income." He added. "This is because mortgage brokers in New Zealand have access to products that borrowers cannot get directly such as Low Doc and Designer Mortgages, which are provided at bank rates or a little bit over."



About iLender Mortgage

iLender is a leading mortgage broker company in new Zealand that prides itself on putting the customer's interest first. The mortgage broker is based in Auckland but specialises in helping customers from other parts of New Zealand and overseas to get home loans and buy property in New Zealand. iLender is independent of any bank or lender, has been in the mortgage market for over 20 years, and is one of the highest-rated mortgage lenders on TradeMe.



iLender can arrange mortgages for bad credit and no proof of income although such loans can be a little more expensive than conventional mortgages and might require higher deposits. The goal is to help every customer get a Bank mortgage as soon as possible.



