Oregon Company Creates First Ever Mobile App of Its Kind

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- The Oregon based company Inspired Living Application LLC is due to launch a new cutting edge mobile application: the iLiving App. The iLiving mobile application was designed to address the personal development niche and it also offers something new and unique to the marketplace.



Although obviously not the first-ever personal development app in the industry, the iLiving app is unique in that it combines three booming industries; the mobile app market, the personal development industry, and the affiliate or referral marketing industry.



This is a free app that also has a higher subscription option for customers and a higher subscription rate for those customers who choose to become associates for the app. As an associate, one has the opportunity to make a monthly income from the direct results of referring the app to others.



The app is an inspirational source of learning material that offers a weekly video from top experts in the personal development industry. Topics that will be offered include goal setting, time management, personal motivation, leadership development, health and wellness, and many more.



The marketing strategy is based on taking advantage of the viral nature of mobile apps combined with the inherent value of the app itself for virtually everyone today has a smart phone and most are looking for motivation and personal development resources and learning. Also, the marketing strategy allows for basically anyone to be able to participate in the program as an associate by making the associate monthly subscription very affordable at $9.95 a month.



Paying customers and associates will have access to iLA’s content archive. The earning potential is based on the associate’s ability to refer the app to others. The iLiving App or iLA opportunity is currently in pre-launch until the end of march, and the iLA app has just been recently released for iOS devices with the Android version of the app not far behind. More information can be found at the following iLiving App review site.



