Illes Seasonings Finds Supplier Document Management Solution by TraceGains Reduces Costs

David F. Schauf is the Vice President of Quality for the Illes Seasonings & Flavors Company; he first learned of TraceGains in 2010. TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



TraceGains is unique as a Supplier Document Management Solution. Illes Seasonings & Flavors had not explored using any outside Supplier Document Management Systems before TraceGains. “Our only real exposure to such entities was from the vendor aspect as some of our customers have such systems. From our standpoint, it is a very comprehensive and easily customizable. It has the capability to cover virtually all aspects of vendor management,” noted Schauf.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. Food and beverage firms, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ supplier compliance and supplier impact solutions.



Schauf also commented that, “The efficiencies we have gained are in our ability to actually review all the data we receive on a regular basis. We have also been able to identify areas of improvement in dealing with some vendors that we might not have recognized until some issue occurred. It allows us an easier means of establishing and maintaining our own ingredient standards and compares them between the standards of various vendors for the same ingredient. We are better able to rate the services provided by vendors and establish meaningful scorecards. We expect even more efficiency improvements in the future as we expand the use of TraceGains systems to include more in the way of regular purchasing and receiving department interactions.”



Companies quickly identify how individual suppliers and raw materials affect product outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, yield, and quality. Suppliers are continuously evaluated and rank-ordered on new business-critical KPIs which go way beyond the traditional measures of cost and on-time delivery.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased.



Achieving 100% actionable visibility on all incoming COAs, often before product receipt, companies move to exception-based management, allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks such as advanced quality control, strategic sourcing, proactive supplier management, and better customer service. TraceGains, Inc. provides web-delivered supplier compliance and risk solutions for food manufacturers and related industries. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



