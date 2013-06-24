Illinois Changing Requirements for Food Safety Managers

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Illinois legislators recently passed a bill that will affect food service manager training and examinations.



If you are a food service sanitation manager or a trainer in Illinois, here is how this will affect you:



- The number of training hours required by the Department of Public Health will be reduced from 15 to 8

- Illinois will cease using its own state food safety exam and will recognize exams accredited under standards established by the Conference for Food Protection



National Registry of Food Safety Professionals (NRFSP) offers a Certified Food Safety Manager Examination which meets the new Illinois requirements. Partner with NRFSP to make this transition as seamless as possible.



For more information about the Certified Food Safety Manager Examination, go to http://www.NRFSP.com.



You can view the Illinois bill here: http://legiscan.com/IL/bill/HB1546/2013