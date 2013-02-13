Illinois Consumers Are Not Aware of Many Auto Insurance Discounts and Savings They Overlook

Niles, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- In this brutally long and bad economy, consumers can't afford to miss out on huge savings and discounts that are available only at an independent insurance broker. Recently we found one independent broker (Bob Korvas Agency - onecallusa.com) offered over 85 discounts among the companies they represent.



Direct writer captives (State Farm – Allstate - American Family – Farmers - Geico) spend Billions on ads telling people how they offer discounts and savings, yet none of them offer anywhere near the number and type of discounts you will find using an independent broker.



Sure they almost all offer multi-car, multi-policy, safety courses, and alarm/anti-theft discounts. Today, who doesn't? Surprisingly many people would not believe that some direct captive agent companies still don't offer a Good student / away at school discount.



What are some other discounts that typical consumers miss when they only shop the direct captive BIG advertiser insurance companies? Try these examples of large or commonly overlooked discounts:



- Early shopper: Call your Independent broker 5-30 days ahead can be worth up to 20%.

- Own a Gold or Platinum Credit card: save up to 10% in addition and on top of:

- High credit score discounts for good credit scores (up to 30%)

- Company car discounts for single and multi-car households worth up to 30%

- Good Student/away at school is typically 30%! If you have young drivers, that alone can be worth over $1,000 and more in premium savings per year!!!



Other discounts not detailed here include association and company group discounts, like teachers, union, or specific charity organizations. For a complete list of available discounts contact an independent broker. They'll do all the work, while asking you questions to help find what you are missing.



For Additional Information Visit the Website At: http://onecallusa.com



For Media Inquiry:

Contact: Michelle DeWitt, VP Public Relations

Company: Bob Korvas Agency

Address: 8111 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL 60714

Telephone No.: 847-470-8830

Email: michelle.bka@earthlink.net

Website: www.OneCallUSA.com

Additional Discounts available in IL (Illinois), AZ (Arizona) and WI Wisconsin