Illinois Gets a New Job Search Aid

Glen Ellyn, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- A new website illinoisjobsskillsmatch.com was launched with the admirable goal of bring down the underemployment in Illinois through helping people match their Illinois skills to employers



"An estimated 90,000 people who worked in Illinois will no longer receive unemployment insurance when the federal Emergency Unemployment Compensation program ends Dec. 29, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) said today. The state's Regular Unemployment program continues.



Once the EUC program ends, an additional 2,800 individuals each week will complete the regular state unemployment insurance program and not have access to the federal EUC. Every $1 in unemployment insurance generates $1.63 in economic activity because the dollars are quickly spent at neighborhood businesses."



With the end of the EUC program more people in Illinois will be looking for work, and advice on how to re-enter the job market. It is our hope that this new site will help people find jobs or launch a meaningful career, with such topical posts as is required by the population of Illinois.



http://illinoisjobsskillsmatch.com/ is a new site launched by Red Shark Media to promote employment opportunities in Illinois



Contact is available by contacting admin@illinoisjobsskillsmatch.com

439 Pennsylvania Ave.

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137