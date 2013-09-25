Illinois Increases Telemarketing Liability and Recordkeeping Requirements

McAlester, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Compliance requirements for telemarketing firms in Illinois just became more stringent. The changes made to the Telephone Dialers Act and Restricted Call Registry Act went into effect on August 26, 2013.



New amendments to legislation upped statutory damages to $500 per violation of state law. Under old state law, legal remedies for infractions were limited to actual damages unless there were extenuating circumstances. Additionally, telemarketing firms are now required to keep better records of their operational activities and autodialer phone lists. Do-not-call list numbers must be accessible upon request, and call services must maintain records for statutory time periods.



The new provisions are designed to encourage residents to bring state legal actions against telemarketing companies that abuse the law. The nuances of state and federal law pertaining to call services can be difficult to interpret. Inexperienced or unscrupulous call services have the potential to cause damage to clients’ reputations. This risk is mitigated through exceptional care and attention to detail, and utilizing an experienced firm is essential for positive results.



CallCentive specializes in call center services and has earned a reputation for ethical business practices. Call patching, wake-up calls, digital paging and cellular answering are among the tasks performed for company clients. Representatives are respectful of customers and go the extra mile to make clients look good. For a full list of services, visit the following website: www.callcentive.com



For additional information on CallCentive.com and reliable answering services, please phone (918) 426-3818. Company personnel abide by governmental regulations and provide the highest quality service to clients’ customers. Outsourced phone services are cost-effective and provide operational flexibility.



Contact Information:

CallCentive

Call Center & Answer Service

Address:

1201 North Main

McAlester, OK 74501

Phone: (918) 426-3818

Website: www.callcentive.com