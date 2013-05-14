Illinois Insurance Center Launches Increased Efforts to Promote Liability Insurance

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Statistics indicate 16 percent of drivers currently lack automobile insurance, 15 percent in the state of Illinois alone. Since the law dictates operating an uninsured vehicle is illegal, this leads to an estimated $860 million in uninsured motorist tickets annually. The most commonly stated reason for not having insurance is inability to afford coverage. In order to assist those who cannot afford insurance in receiving the coverage they need to put them within legal parameters, Illinois Insurance Center has launched an increased effort to promote their inexpensive liability insurance policies.



Mark Hall of Illinois Insurance Center explained, "Our company understands most families are struggling to make ends meet. When finances are low, insurance is often one of the first things they have to let go; however, Illinois law states all drivers must have an insurance policy that will cover any personal injury to others or vehicle and property damage resulting from an accident. The simplest and most inexpensive way to obtain this coverage is with a liability policy through our company. This type of policy provides up to $20,000 per person, or $40,000 per incident, in coverage for injuries to others involved in an accident. It will cover up to $15,000 in property damage caused by an accident as well. Our liability policies also cover uninsured motorists, paying up to $40,000 toward any injuries and medical expenses caused by other drivers who do not have automobile insurance. We offer policies for all who are within legal driving age limits, from 16 to 80 years old. We never deny coverage and can provide competitive rates for even high risk drivers."



Hall continued, "Furthermore, we offer additional optional coverage to protect our clients in the event of damage to, or loss of, a vehicle due to collision, fire, theft, vandalism, natural disasters and other unforeseen circumstances. Our clients may choose an optional medical plan with their policy which will cover their own medical expenses following an accident. In addition to our automobile insurance policies, we can also provide our clients with disability, homeowners and life insurance. For those who do not own a car or have had their license suspended or revoked, we can provide SR-22 insurance forms."



About Illinois Insurance Center

Established in 1973, the Illinois Insurance Center is one of the fastest growing insurance agencies in the Midwest. Their mission is to provide affordable insurance solutions to their clients, regardless of their age, medical history or driving record. They strive to help clients save money on their insurance through manageable payment plans and multiple policy discounts. They believe anyone can find an insurance plan that will fit their needs and those of their family and will do everything in their power to help their clients find those plans.