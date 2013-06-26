Illinois Insurance Center Unveils Cost Saving Options for Parents Adding Teens

Hillside, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- According to statistics compiled by MSN money, adding a teen driver to a family driving policy could make your rates increase by approximately 156%, under even the best circumstances. If your teen has a black mark on his driving record, you can often expect your rates to go up even more. For parents looking to add teens to their policy, Mark Marosi of Illinois Insurance Center (ILInsuranceCenter.com) encourages parents to shop around, combine polices and search for affordable insurance.



Says Marosi, "We understand that the search for affordable insurance is of utmost importanc. This is why we work to provide cheap insurance solutions that help our clients to save money on their existing premiums while attaining multi policy discounts and establishing payments that are more manageable. We also know children want to start driving as soon as they turn 16, so we can insure you today. No driver is refused, drivers 16 to 80 years old are welcomed, even high risk drivers."



However, Marosi does add there are ways to find discounts so your insurance rates are not so high. Says Marosi, "Good student, good driver and multiple car discounts are available for our customers, so when you're adding a driver to your policy, make sure you tell us what their GPA is and how many cars you have on your policy. Once they've been driving for a while, we'll be able to reduce your rates if they don't have any tickets or accidents, also. Many factors go into your quote, so don't assume you'll always pay the highest rate just because you are adding a teen driver."



Marosi also reminds consumers when they call in for insurance quotes their office will automatically quote customers the state requirements unless they ask for the higher limits "Illinois law states that you must have auto liability insurance (or the ability to pay any judgment against you) if you cause injury to another person, vehicle or other property while operating a motor vehicle. If you're looking to save money, keep your deductibles high in the beginning." Marosi advises.



