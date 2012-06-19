Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- ReportReserve's report, ""Illinois Power Market Outlook to 2030 -Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape"", gives detailed information on the Illinois power market and provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity and consumption up to 2030. The research analyzes upcoming power projects, regulatory frameworks and infrastructure for the market. This coupled with elaborate profiles of key market participants provides a comprehensive understanding of the market’s competitive scenario.



Illinois is the fifth most populous state in the US. The state contains the major industrial city of Chicago in the northeast, while the northern and central regions are agricultural areas. The state also has natural resources such as coal, timber, and petroleum in the south.



The annual consumption of power in Illinois grew from 2000 to 2011 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.3%. Power consumption in Illinois was driven by the commercial and the residential sectors, followed by the industrial sector. A low growth in power consumption is also expected in the future due to the energy efficiency measures being undertaken by the government.



Fossil fuels are the most dominant source of power generation in Illinois. Among fossil fuels, coal is the most used source of power. Lately, the use of natural gas has been increasing and this is likely to become the most popular fossil fuel source of energy. Renewable power, introduced in the state in 2002, is expected to show a sharp increase, being spearheaded by wind power. Hydropower capacity in Illinois is also slated to increase in the future. A massive reduction in nuclear power capacity, in which Illinois is currently a leading state in the US, is also expected in the future.



Scope



- Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2010, forecast forward 19 years to 2030

- Break-up by renewable technologies, thermal, nuclear, and hydro

- Data on key current and upcoming projects

- Information on grid interconnectivity, distribution losses and power exports and imports

- Policy and regulatory framework governing the market, including a review of energy and renewable energy policies

- Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis for Exelon Corporation and Ameren Corporation



