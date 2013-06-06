Illinois Restaurants Projected to Generate $21.7 Billion in 2013

Arlington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Illinois restaurants are expected to generate $21.7 billion in sales this year, according National Restaurant Association research and federal government data Florida restaurants are expected to generate $33.3 billion in sales this year, according National Restaurant Association research and federal government data. Restaurant chains that invest in catering operations report that it generates 20 percent of total sales, according to Technomic. Long-term industry growth will be impacted by restaurants that seek to offer catering to increase revenue and diversify operations.



“More and more restaurants are turning to drop-off catering as a way to expand and diversify their operations, while increasing their bottom line,” says Michael Rosman, The Corporate Caterer CEO. “However, many restaurant owners simply don’t know how to begin and grow a successful operation. I started The Corporate Cater to help restaurant owners and caterers who seek to start or grow a drop-off catering operation.”



Rosman grew a start-up catering division at a Boston suburban restaurant into a nearly $2 million a year operation. In January 2013, he and his team of experts launched The Corporate Caterer. Instead of delivering food, he and his team now deliver information. Instead of delivering food, the restaurant caterer now delivers information and resources.



The Corporate Caterer offers members content and resources each month around a central topic which includes proven strategies, expert tips, how-to-steps, worksheets, checklists, interviews, templates, blogs and more. New members have access to all the topics and multimedia resources from previous months. A membership to The Corporate Caterer is $19.95 a month.



About the Corporate Caterer

The Corporate Caterer is a multimedia membership website and consulting company for restaurateurs and caterers who seek to start or grow a profitable corporate drop-off catering operation. For more information visit www.TheCorporateCaterer.com



About the National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises 980,000 restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of more than 13 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocate on its behalf. We operate the industry's largest trade show (NRA Show May 18-21, 2013, in Chicago); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF's ProStart); as well as the Kids LiveWell program promoting healthful kids' menu options. For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find us on Twitter @WeRRestaurants, Facebook and YouTube.



About Technomic

Technomic provides clients with the facts, insights and consulting support they need to enhance their business strategies, decisions and results. Its services include numerous publications and digital products, as well as proprietary studies and ongoing research on all aspects of the food industry.