IllinoisHomeBuy.com Named the Most Helpful Website by Home Buyers and Sellers in Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- People looking to buy or sell home in Chicago are calling IllinoisHomeBuy.com the most helpful website available for those in the area of real estate market. The popular site is operated by Barbara Rago - Remax City, one of the top real estate agencies in Chicago. The website is really the gateway to understanding the real estate process and that’s why so many clients give it rave reviews. They are able to find all the information they need to both make informed decisions and to move through the real estate process as smoothly as possible.



Satisfied clients have been rushing to the website to leave testimonials to their experience with this real estate agent and they are referencing how smooth the process was and how much help both the website and the company itself was in making their experiences extremely positive. Most who have posted on the website write with a tone of surprise that their experience was so good and the outcome so remarkable. One happy client summed it up best by saying, “We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your hard work during the purchase of our dream house, as well as, the sale of our condo. We couldn't have done it without your expert knowledge.”



Barbara Rago - Remax City specializes in helping clients navigate both the buying and selling process. The company is especially knowledgeable about the Chicago short sale and can offer clients their expertise when dealing with this process that so often involves complex and time consuming issues. A certain level of trust is necessary between realtor and client when dealing with short sales and this real estate company has earned the trust of those they work with.



About Barbara Rago - Remax City

Barbara Rago - Remax City is a leading Chicago real estate company that offers a wide range of real estate services including short sales. The company's approach is heavily focused on customer service and great communication. The strong work ethic of the agents and sound business practices guarantee that all clients will be strongly represented. For more information about the company and services, please visit http://www.illinoishomebuy.com



For Media Contact

Company: Barbara Rago - Remax City

Address: Chicago, IL

Email: rago1630@gmail.com

Website: http://www.illinoishomebuy.com