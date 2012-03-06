Illumen Welcomes Bryan Stofle to Its Team of Denver IT Professionals

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- Putting together a team of trusted IT professionals focused on providing innovative IT solutions designed to protect Denver businesses from serious data loss in addition to ensuring complete security is Illumen’s top priority.



Illumen welcomes Bryan Stofle to its team of trusted Denver IT support professionals. Bryan brings a wealth of technical knowledge to his new position as Illumen’s Tier III Network Engineer. In addition to Bryan’s technical abilities, he has leadership skills that he attained during his 5 years of service in the United States Navy.



“Bryan’s extensive information technology knowledge and experience combined with his leadership ability allow him to provide Illumen’s clients with the top notch service they’ve come to expect,” said Illumen Chief Operating Officer, Mischa Danaceau.



Bryan will round out the Illumen team with a deep understanding of HIPAA standards, Cisco IP Telephony and Cisco routing and firewall technologies in addition to a long résumé of supporting Microsoft technologies with Windows server, SQL Server and Microsoft Exchange platforms, both on premises and hosted solution cloud technologies.



About Illumen

Headquarted in Denver, Col., Illumen provides a wealth of IT strategies and support across the Rocky Mountain Region. Illumen’s core competencies include support and securing Microsoft networks, server virtualization solutions and business IT security strategies.



Illumen welcomes you to engage in the Ultimate Technology Experience by visiting http://www.illumen.com or by calling (303) 743-8700.