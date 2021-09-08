Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- Illumina, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Illumina, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On August 18, 2021, Illumina, Inc. announced that it had closed its acquisition of GRAIL, a cancer diagnostic company.



On August 24, 2021, it was reported that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it seeks to unwind life science company Illumina Inc's $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail, alleging it would harm innovation and boost prices.



Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) declined from $526 per share on August 16, 2021 to $448.84 per share on August 31, 2021.



