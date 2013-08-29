Illumina's Entry to Shake Up the US NIPD Market Landscape

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- As per the new research report by RNCOS, “US Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics - Market Insight”, the market for non-invasive prenatal diagnostics in US is expanding at a rapid rate, the latest entrant in the market being Illumina. Illumina has acquired Verinata Health for US$ 350 Million. Its entry into the market is expected to drastically modify the market landscape. Even Sequenom, the current leader in the NIPD market space, is dependent on Illumina’s next generation sequencing solutions for performing the tests. Further, two more players are expected to enter the US market in the next 5 years. With the dynamically evolving market landscape, possibilities are immense, making NIPD one of the most attractive markets in the maternal diagnostics sector.



The sector has a highly untapped potential and is expected that it will evolve greatly in the future. Research and innovation is very robust and several clinical trials are being performed to further support and expand the test’s offerings. Regulatory intervention is weak as NIPD tests are classified as Lab Developed Tests (LDTs) that do not require FDA regulation. Backed by such factors, the US NIPD market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of around 49% during 2012-2017.



The report provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and expected position of the US NIPD Market by 2017. Moreover, opportunity assessment for companies in the US NIPD Market in terms of leading technologies is also analyzed in the report. In addition, the report elaborates on the various restraints faced by the sector. To provide a holistic view, it also provides a competitive assessment of the major players describing their key business and comparing their strengths and weaknesses.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM450.htm



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.