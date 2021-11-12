Isle of Man, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2021 -- ILS has a long history in the crypto sector; well, long in terms of how long the industry has been operating. We first dipped our toe into the sector in 2012, and then in 2014, we sponsored the Crypto Valley Summit on the Isle of Man. At this event, we even gave away a full Bitcoin in a free prize draw, which cost us less than £300 at the time. I hope the winner held onto it! Over the subsequent years, we have worked with a number of clients in many areas of crypto and the wider blockchain arena.



As well as being involved in three ICOs, we have also worked with several 'eGaming' companies who wished to accept cryptocurrency or tokens to obtain their license from the Gambling Supervision Commission. Other companies we have worked with include the developers of software for crypto exchanges, mining businesses, crypto holdings, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and consultancy. The Isle of Man actively seeks businesses in the sector to establish themselves on the island. We work closely with the government to facilitate the establishment of companies, foundations and trusts and provide management and administration services to these entities on behalf of our clients.



We also help with registering with acquiring Designated Business Act (DBA) registration, bookkeeping, accounting, banking, know your customer (KYC) responsibilities and consultancy services. The sector moves rapidly and we ensure that our dedicated team keeps up to date with the latest developments in the industry by regularly attending relevant events either in person or online.



For further information contact Richard MacNee via email: richard.macnee@ils-world.com