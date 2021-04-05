ILS World Offers Bespoke Independent Fiduciary Services to Businesses and Private Clients Across the World

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- ILS World are a leading financial consultancy firm. They lead the field in independent fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups, and private clients across the world. They have a team of experienced fiduciary management specialists who strive hard to meet their clients' individual needs effectively. They utilise the latest financial tools and adapt with the current laws that allows them to help their clients achieve their business goals with minimal hassle. The company can help reduce overall costs, using its scale to negotiate rates that are more competitive with sub-managers and pooling clients' assets with other organizations. Keeping pace with continually evolving markets, their fiduciary management specialists add additional depth to clients' teams, providing the support they need.



The company operates globally to dynamically monitor and manage business investments day and night. Their fiduciary services play a key part in the succession plans of businesses and individuals and help them tackle how to grow and pass over assets. All of their services are rendered by a team of seasoned professionals who have years of industry experience. The company provides a wide range of independent fiduciary services including company incorporation, trading structures, accounting, banking services, succession, and estate planning, trusts and foundations, private trust companies, accounting, aviation & marine, compliance & consultancy, and many more.



ILS World is one of the most sought-after fiduciary management firms around the globe for its exemplary services. The company has built a great reputation across the world for its exceptional financial services and competitive prices. With many years of experience in the field, the firm ensures that the assets and wealth of its clients are well protected and secure.



Talking about their independent fiduciary services, a representative from the company stated, "We are here to help - let us know your interests and ambitions and we can start planning how best we can work together to help you reach your goals. We are a global provider of independent fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups, and private clients."



About ILS World

ILS World is a global provider of independent fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups, and private clients. It is a privately owned group of companies and its directors have a hands-on approach, dealing directly with clients and guaranteeing a high level of service. The company creates bespoke multi-jurisdictional structures to meet the individual personal and commercial needs of its clients including market entry, tax mitigation, asset protection, property ownership, and assisting cross-border business. Their office network includes the British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, London, and Portugal.



For more information, please visit: https://www.ils.world/



Social Media Profiles



Twitter: https://twitter.com/ILSWorld1991

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ilsworld-/



Contact Details



ILS Fiduciaries (UK) Limited

4th Floor

1 Knightrider Court

St Paul's

London

EC4V 5BJ

Phone: +44 207 623 2288

Fax: +44 207 398 0999