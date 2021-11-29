ILS World Offers Crypto Consultancy Services with the Utmost Reliability and Professionalism

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- ILS World, an independent fiduciary services company, offers a wide range of Crypto consultancy services with experienced crypto investors and advisers. They help clients not only to invest in cryptocurrency but also to capitalize on the opportunities offered by this emerging asset class. The crypto consultancy service they offer is designed to give you the guidance to make your own informed investments so that you can continue to grow your portfolio.



ILS World's crypto consultants possesses a unique combination of technical expertise, financial acumen, and a track record of success across multiple industries. The company uses its consultants to work with business owners, investors, financial media, traders and others with an interest in digital currency.



Talking about their independent fiduciary services, a representative from the company stated, "Our digital team understands the enormous potential of the blockchain, and a member of our team worked on gaining the first cryptocurrency/blockchain gambling license in the world. The team has advised on: NFT (Non Fungible Tokens), ICO (Initial Coin Offering), ITO (Initial Token Offering), Blockchain, Crypto exchanges, Holding crypto assets and Software."



ILS World is a leading fiduciary management firm helping professional advisers and businesses across the globe. The firm ensures that its clients' assets and wealth are securely safeguarded and secure thanks to years of experience in the sector. The company also provides a variety of other services, including offshore company registration, trading structures, accountancy, banking, asset protection, succession and estate planning, family trusts, and more.



About ILS World

ILS World is a global provider of independent fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups, and private clients. It is a privately owned group of companies, and its directors have a hands-on approach, dealing directly with clients and guaranteeing a high level of service. The company creates bespoke multi-jurisdictional structures to meet the individual personal and commercial needs of its clients including market entry, tax mitigation, asset protection, property ownership, and assisting cross-border business. Their office network includes the British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, London, and Portugal.



For more information, please visit: https://www.ils.world/



Social Media Profiles



Twitter: https://twitter.com/ILSWorld1991

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ilsworld-/



Contact Details



ILS Fiduciaries (UK) Limited

First Floor, Millennium House

Victoria Road

Douglas

Isle of Man

IM2 4RW

Phone: +44 1624 682500