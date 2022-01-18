ILS World Offers Fiduciary Services to Individuals and Businesses Throughout the World

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2022 -- ILS World, a premier asset protection company, offers fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups, and private clients. Their fiduciary service provides a host of secure economic resources that help their high-net-worth clients meet their targets and goals. They have a team of experienced fiduciary management specialists who partner with their clients to establish their financial aims and how they would like to benefit from their wealt. They use the most up-to-date financial models and comply with current legislation, allowing them to assist their clients in achieving their financial objectives with minimal effort.



ILS World have an extensive level of experience in assisting individuals, families, entrepreneurs, charities, and their advisers in managing their financial assets. Whether they are based in the United Kingdom or abroad, their fiduciary advisors will work with you to create a customised plan that's right for your needs. Their specialist teams are focused on providing a personal service, driven by shared values of team spirit, commitment, accountability, and creativity.



Talking about their independent fiduciary services, a representative from the company stated, "ILS is a unique company in the fiduciary sector. As more and more businesses consolidate into large, private equity-owned companies we have decided to remain independent. Our independence is what sets us apart and gives us a unique proposition to offer our clients and intermediaries. We have stayed true to what we are - a fiduciary - one that isn't in competition with its professional introducers and with no conflicts of interest in our roles as directors, trustees, or administrators. "



ILS is a trusted consultant who acts in its clients' long-term interests whilst paying close attention to the quality and personal service they provide. Their team is made up of dedicated and qualified professionals who put in a lot of effort to build long-term partnerships and deliver the best service possible. They serve clients from across the world with an office in the British Virgin Islands, Hong Kong Isle of Man, London, and Portugal.



About ILS World

ILS World is a global provider of independent fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups, and private clients. It is a privately owned group of companies, and its directors have a hands-on approach, dealing directly with clients and guaranteeing a high level of service. The company creates bespoke multi-jurisdictional structures to meet the individual personal and commercial needs of its clients including market entry, tax mitigation, asset protection, property ownership, and assisting cross-border business. Their office network includes the British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, London, and Portugal.



