ILS World Offers Gambling Licensing Services to Clients Across a Range of International Gaming Jurisdictions

ILS World provide objective and impartial advice to both start-ups and established clients across a range of international gaming jurisdictions. Tailored to meet clients' goals, their gambling licensing services help businesses create appropriate and effective international strategies meeting necessary compliance and regulatory obligations.



ILS World has an outstanding team of qualified chartered secretaries and corporate governance professionals, accountants, compliance officers and business development managers who analyse the pros and cons of different jurisdictions to deliver complex business plans.



Their team also works for those clients who are keen to develop and integrate new technologies into their business. Experts at working with blockchain and cryptocurrency betting operators, ILS World has recently advised eSports businesses to embrace the use of digital currency and tokens within their models.



ILS World works closely with the clients from start to end of the process to ensure the best results. They help clients in a number of ways including –



- Unbiased and objective multi-jurisdictional licensing consultancy across all major offshore and onshore gaming jurisdictions



- Guidance with compiling an appropriate business plan

- Advice on the licence application and associated due diligence requirements

- Liaison with the relevant gaming regulator

- Advice on all regulatory compliance; and much more.



Talking more about their services, a representative of ILS World stated, "Our knowledge in the sector is not restricted to online concerns and we assist a number of land-based operators and associated businesses such as casinos, banks, payment processing and marketing advisers."



A well-renowned fiduciary management firm in the UK, ILS World has years of experience working in the industry. As a result of their exemplary services, they have gained a massive customer base around the globe. In addition to gambling licensing, they also provide accounting, banking, wealth management, asset protection and many other services.



About ILS World

ILS World is a global provider of independent fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups, and private clients. It is a privately owned group of companies, and its directors have a hands-on approach, dealing directly with clients and guaranteeing a high level of service. The company creates bespoke multi-jurisdictional structures to meet the individual personal and commercial needs of its clients including market entry, tax mitigation, asset protection, property ownership, and assisting cross-border business. Their office network includes the British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, London, and Portugal.



