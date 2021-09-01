London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- A global provider of independent fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups and private clients, ILS World offers global aviation and marine solutions to corporate and private clients across the globe. Working together with aviation and marine registries, they have access to the world's leading aviation and marine jurisdictions, including the Isle of Man and Malta, as well as expert advice on the cost and tax efficient structuring of your assets. Their services are focused on giving private clients tailor-made solutions that are designed to meet their individual needs.



Using their network of lawyers, tax advisors and brokers, the company provides assistance with the sale and acquisitions of aviation and marine vessels in a tax-efficient manner. Their services include planning, formation, and maintenance of suitable ownership structures, insurance, aircraft & marine registration, and acquisition and disposal among many others. Individuals and corporate businesses looking for a comprehensive aviation and marine solution can visit ILS World's website for more information.



ILS World is one of the most well-renowned fiduciary management firms in the UK. The company has gained a massive customer base around the globe for its exemplary services and competitive prices. With many years of experience in the field, the firm ensures that the assets and wealth of its clients are well protected and secure. In addition to global aviation and marine solutions, the company also offers a plethora of other services including company incorporation, trading structures, accounting, banking services, succession and estate planning, trusts and foundations, private trust companies, accounting, aviation & marine, compliance & consultancy, and many more.



Talking further about their global aviation solutions, a representative from the company stated, "ILS World provides a range of vehicles with which to manage aircraft whilst affording our customers the utmost flexibility in their arrangements. By working together with aviation registries and services providers we also give access to the world's leading aviation jurisdictions, including the Isle of Man and Malta, as well as expert advice on the cost and tax efficient structuring of your assets."



About ILS World

ILS World is a global provider of independent fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups, and private clients. It is a privately owned group of companies, and its directors have a hands-on approach, dealing directly with clients and guaranteeing a high level of service. The company creates bespoke multi-jurisdictional structures to meet the individual personal and commercial needs of its clients including market entry, tax mitigation, asset protection, property ownership, and assisting cross-border business. Their office network includes the British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, London, and Portugal.



For more information, please visit: https://www.ils.world/



Social Media Profiles



Twitter: https://twitter.com/ILSWorld1991

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ilsworld-/



Contact Details



ILS Fiduciaries (UK) Limited

4th Floor

1 Knightrider Court

St Paul's

London

EC4V 5BJ

Phone: +44 207 623 2288

Fax: +44 207 398 0999