ILS World Offers Global Aviation and Marine Solutions to Corporate and Private Clients Globally

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2022 -- A pioneering leader in the financial consultancy industry, ILS World offers global aviation and marine solutions to corporate and private clients across the world. Working together with aviation and marine registries, they have access to the world's leading aviation and marine jurisdictions, including the Isle of Man and Malta. With their global network, their aviation services are consistent, time sensitive and cost effective, providing a global platform that enables clients to easily make fiduciary decisions regarding aviation and marine vessels. Their services are focused on giving private clients tailor-made solutions that are designed to meet their individual needs.



Their team of marine specialists delivers management services designed to ensure each vessel is handled effectively and with care. Their services include planning, formation and maintenance of suitable ownership structures; insurance; compliance and safety; yacht registration and applications for appropriate licences; and accounting, bookkeeping and VAT services. Organisations and private individuals looking to buy or sell aviation and marine vessels can visit ILS World's website for more information.



Talking about their global aviation and marine solutions, a representative from the company stated, "We are specialist providers of global aviation solutions to corporate and private clients. It takes a truly global, truly independent organisation to deliver the optimum aviation services to our clients. By working together with aviation registries and services providers we also give access to the world's leading aviation jurisdictions, including the Isle of Man and Malta, as well as expert advice on the cost and tax efficient structuring of your assets."



ILS World is one of the most sought-after fiduciary management firms around the globe for its exemplary services. The company has built a great reputation across the world for its exceptional financial services and competitive prices. With many years of experience in the field, the firm ensures that the assets and wealth of its clients are well protected and secure. In addition to global aviation and marine solutions, the company also offers a plethora of other services including company incorporation, trading structures, accounting, banking services, succession and estate planning, trusts and foundations, private trust companies, accounting, aviation & marine, and many more.



ILS World is a global provider of independent fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups, and private clients. It is a privately owned group of companies, and its directors have a hands-on approach, dealing directly with clients and guaranteeing a high level of service. The company creates bespoke multi-jurisdictional structures to meet the individual personal and commercial needs of its clients including market entry, tax mitigation, asset protection, property ownership, and assisting cross-border business. Their office network includes the British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, London, and Portugal.



