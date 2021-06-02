London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- A leading financial consultancy firm, ILS World offers intellectual property management services to help businesses manage their intellectual properties. Their team helps businesses identify, capture and protect patent-worthy innovation to ensure the best returns for their creativity. The company has extensive expertise in guiding clients through the intellectual property management process, adding value at each stage. Their team of experts can draw on a wide range of skills and background experiences to provide a proactive and encompassing service.



The company can protect industrial items as well as aesthetic or artistic creations of businesses and provide them with expert and up-to-date advice in the process. They can manage a variety of intellectual properties patents, inventions, trademarks, design, copyrights, images and many more. The company assists businesses in generating income in the most tax efficient manner possible whatever their creative assets are. Individuals looking to protect their assets can check out ILS World's website for more information.



ILS World is one of the most sought-after fiduciary management firms around the globe for its exemplary services. The company has built a great reputation across the world for its exceptional financial services and competitive prices. With many years of experience in the field, the firm ensures that the assets and wealth of its clients are well protected and secure. In addition to intellectual property management services, the company also offers other services including offshore company formation, trading structures, accounting, banking services, asset protection, succession and estate planning, and many more.



Talking about their intellectual property management services, a representative from the company stated, "The tax efficient exploitation of intellectual property can yield startling benefits. The key to our success is experience. ILS World helps you identify a piece of intellectual property before it acquires significant value. We facilitate royalty routing, which entails the payment of licence fees or commissions by one individual or entity to another for the use of the intellectual property."



About ILS World

ILS World is a global provider of independent fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups, and private clients. It is a privately owned group of companies and its directors have a hands-on approach, dealing directly with clients and guaranteeing a high level of service. The company creates bespoke multi-jurisdictional structures to meet the individual personal and commercial needs of its clients including market entry, tax mitigation, asset protection, property ownership, and assisting cross-border business. Their office network includes the British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, London, and Portugal.



