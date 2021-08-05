London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- A leading financial consultancy firm, ILS World offers wealth management services to private clients across the world. With their services, individuals have an exclusive and personal investment service that focuses on what matters to them the most and ensures assets are perfectly managed. They work closely with you to develop a strategy that is designed to meet your individual financial goals. Their personalized wealth management services are aimed at creating a strategic wealth management plan that's aligned with your personal goals.



ILS World is one of the most sought-after fiduciary management firms around the globe for its exemplary services. The company has built a great reputation across the world for its exceptional financial services and competitive prices. With many years of experience in the field, the firm ensures that the assets and wealth of its clients are well protected and secure. In addition to wealth management services, the company offers a host of other services including offshore company formation, trading structures, accounting services, banking services, asset protection, succession and estate planning, family trusts and many more.



Talking further about their management services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "ILS World is a global provider of independent fiduciary services with many years of experience successfully advising private clients including individuals, trustees and family offices. We are trusted advisers, acting in the long-term interest of our clients and paying careful attention to the quality and personal service we deliver. Our independence is what sets us apart and gives us a unique proposition to offer our clients and intermediaries."



About ILS World

ILS World is a global provider of independent fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups, and private clients. It is a privately owned group of companies and its directors have a hands-on approach, dealing directly with clients and guaranteeing a high level of service. The company creates bespoke multi-jurisdictional structures to meet the individual personal and commercial needs of its clients including market entry, tax mitigation, asset protection, property ownership, and assisting cross-border business. Their office network includes the British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, London, and Portugal.



https://www.ils.world/



